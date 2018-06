The next concert of the North Lincolnshire Theatre Organ Preservation Society before their summer break will take place on Sunday, June 10, at Louth Town Hall.

Vice President of The Theatre Organ Club, John Mann, will be coming up from Brighton to perform on the Compton Theatre Organ.

Doors open at 2pm and the concert starts at 2.30 pm .

Admission is £6 and is payable on the door. For further details about the performance, call 01472 812490.