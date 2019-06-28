Outfields: One-day music festival joins the Zero Degrees line-up

Louth’s London Road cricket ground was transformed into an outdoor festival venue at the weekend, for the first ever ‘Outfields’ music festival.

Performances included Stourbridge’s finest alternative hit makers, Miles Hunt and Erika Nockalls of The Wonder Stuff; ‘chap-hop’ pioneer and Glastonbury favourite Mr B, The Gentleman Rhymer; acclaimed blues guitarist Chantel McGregor; alt-rock guitar band The Mint, and local favourites The What.

Huge crowds turned out for the first Outfields Music Festival last Saturday.

Festival-goers were also treated to an exclusive DJ set from Visage, New Romantic legend, Rusty Egan.

One of the organisers, Bill Cartledge, said: “All went well! The feedback and goodwill seems to be really positive, and there were lots of heartfelt, appreciative comments online.”

‘Outfields’ formed part of the ongoing Zero Degrees Festival which is taking place in Louth throughout this month.

Other recent events included ‘Never Mind The Bullocks’ at the Cattle Market; ‘Culture at the Canal’ at Louth Canal; and ‘Big Comedy Night Out’ at the British Legion.

• Visit www.zerodegreeslouth.org.uk for more upcoming events.

