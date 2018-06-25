Over £3,300 raised at open garden event in Louth

Louth man Kenneth Harvey, opened up his beautiful garden at 48 Westgate last weekend and has raised a massive £3,370 for charity.

Mr Harvey said the weather was perfect, with having a bright, sunny day and his event had a big turnout of 350 people in just the one day to look around his garden.

It opens up for the National Gardens Scheme.

He said: “We all had such a fantastic day. “A team from the Trinity Church provided teas and cakes on the lawn and terrace by the River Ludd, which runs through my garden.”

Twink Addison’s plant stall very nearly sold out and the White Elephant Stall and raffle was also said to exceed expectations. Of the total raised, £1,180 will go to the

National Garden Scheme and their support for national cancer charities.

Then a further £2,190 will go to the Louth Dementia Cafe based at the Trinity Centre.

Mr Harvey would like to say a big thank you to everyone who came along and supported the event.