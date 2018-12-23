Paloma Faith talks all things Christmas following Market Rasen debut

After performing at Market Rasen Racecourse earlier this year, we caught up with Paloma Faith to talk all things Christmas.

Is there a particular Christmas present that you remember well from your childhood?

Paloma: “Fisher price roller skates. I have a cassette tape recording of my mother asking me what I would like one Christmas and true to self I replied “nothing” and she says to me “paloma you must want something, if you could have anything in the world what would it be?” And I said “fisher price roller skates”. I love that tape.

“Memory is a funny thing because I probably would have forgotten those skates if I didn’t have the tape. I used to skate up and down my street on them because I wasn’t allowed on the road.

For the Christmas dinner, do you go all out?

Paloma: “Yes but I hate turkey so I have to be imaginative about the meat! I am a huge fan of Jamie Oliver’s best roast potatoes and I love sprouts in the oven with balsamic and honey! An amazing combo.

Every year I always do all the cooking and have all the guests I like my house to be welcoming and warm and fun.

So I like to have a nice breakfast and go through the stockings and then start cooking. It’s a lot of work I usually feed 10.”

Do you open any presents on Christmas eve? What about a stocking?

Paloma: “One on Xmas eve! It stems from my childhood my mother was always very excited about Xmas and used to say let’s open one and I still do today.

Yes we do stockings. I have a pillow case, I basically replicate what I had as a kid. Nothing in the stocking is ever wrapped and I can fit quite a lot in a pillow case!”

Given the chance, would you go abroad for a holiday or stay at home over Christmas?

Paloma: “I like to go away just after Xmas for some winter sun. I over work usually and really rely on these holidays.”

What would be your dream present?

Paloma: A Leica camera they take lovely pictures. I am also a bit obsessed by Gucci.”

Having grown up in London have you ever experienced a proper white Christmas?

Paloma: “Yes in the 80’s! Our garden was about a metre squared and it was all white . I built a snowman and my cat walked about in it and left paw prints. It was very magical until the sludge a few days later.”

Real tree or fake tree?

Paloma: “Fake tree it’s better for the environment and no needles!

“I go to town on the tree yes and over the years I’ve got some excellent ones. This year my fave purchase has been an avocado on toast bauble.”

Favourite Christmas movie and song?

Paloma: “Gremlins because it’s weird and dark and reminds me of my childhood.

“Santa Baby by Eartha Kitt. She really sexed it up!”

Do you still do Christmas cards, a lot of people seem to think an e-card is fine?

Paloma: “I do cards I think it’s nice to do them and thank people for everything they have done with you that year.”

We have seen your video for Its Christmas and I Hate You and numerous other covers you have done, but would you see yourself embracing the Christmas album proper and recording your own?

Paloma: “Maybe, never say never.”

Has having a child of your own made Christmas a much more magical holiday?

Paloma: “I think so. I have already started explaining the magic of Christmas by reading the stories and explaining the whole thing.

£My little one is not very aware of it all right now but just starting to come to terms with it.”