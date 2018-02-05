Parent’s warning after man chases teenage daughter in Louth

A Louth parent has warned others to ‘be careful’ after a man reportedly chased her teenage daughter down the street.

On social media yesterday evening, the parent warned that a man in a green Parka coat, with a white fur trim around the hood, had followed her daughter down the street in Newmarket, and then began to chase her between the Esso petrol station and Costcutter.

The incident happened at around 8.45pm yesterday evening (Sunday).

A police spokesman told the Leader that the 15-year-old victim said she had been followed. Then, after she started running away, the man ran after her. When she got home, the man reportedly ran down an alleyway near her house, and he did not speak to the girl at any point.

If you witnessed the incident or have any information, call Lincolnshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 433 of February 4.