Parents’ praise at Louth Academy open evening

Families praised the progress made at Louth Academy’s Lower Campus when they visited the school recently for its first Year 6 Open Evening.

More than £600,000 has been spent on the Lower Campus, (formerly Cordeaux Academy), over an eight week period to transform its ageing classrooms into state-of-the-art environments.

The Lower Campus will cater for students in Years 7 and 8.

The Lower Campus now has five new humanities classrooms, two IT classrooms, new playground and marked sports courts, safety fencing, new windows, doors and roofing.

There are also new showers and changing rooms for PE, a new Academy Hall, the corridors have been completely revamped, and there is also a new IT system.

By the end of October, it will also have a spectacular fitness suite similar to those in other TMAT Academies.

David Hampson OBE, Chief Executive of Tollbar Multi Academy Trust, said: “This is a rolling programme of improvements which will continue as finances allow.

“We are determined that this town will have a state-of-the-art, non-selective Academy that parents can be proud to send their children to.”

One visitor to the Open evening was David Manders, Chair of Governors at The Spire Federation, who visited with his grand-daughter Katie (10), who attends Lacey Gardens Primary.

He said: “I am most impressed with the facilities here, they are top notch. I am also pleased to hear that being part of the Tollbar Trust means that the Academy has a bigger pool of experienced staff that it can draw upon.”