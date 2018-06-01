Parking crackdown after 35 tickets issued at Huttoft Car Terrace

Police were called in to help parking efforcement officers in a crackdown on vehicles illegally parked at Huttoft Car Terrace over the Bank Holiday weekend.

There are claims vehicle owners regularly flout regulations which effectively ban overnight parking at the coastal beauty spot.

It is understood police were called to the site on Sunday evening after a ‘heated debate’ with vehicle owners.

A county councillor has supported the clampdown after 35 tickets were issued over the Bank Holiday.

Colin Matthews, who represents the Sutton on Sea and Alford ward, helped parking enforcement officers deal with vehicles parked between 10pm and 6am.

The crackdown comes just a week after the County Council issued a statement, warning coastal visitors to park responsibly over the bank holiday and take note of any site-specific regulations.

Coun Matthews described the terrace as a ‘beautiful spot for all to enjoy’ and added it should not be ‘abused’ by the few people who try and park there for free all day and night.

He told the Leader: “My predecessors before me had laid some good foundation work introducing the by-laws at Huttoft Car Terrace.

“But the signs are clear - no parking is allowed after 10pm and it’s the few who are ruining it for everyone else and the council will not tolerate it.”

Over the weekend, Coun Matthews revealed that 13 tickets were issued to vehicles on Friday evening and a further 22 tickets handed out on Saturday night.

He added: “Enforcement officers gave several vehicles a fine notice which outlines that further action will now follow.

“The council now need to decide what form of action that will be.”

Coun Matthews confirmed police had to be called on Sunday evening after a couple of vehicle owners were involved in an ‘heated debate’ with the enforcement officers after being told to leave.

He praised the officers for the professionalism they maintained at all times.

Staff from a security firm - hired by the council - were also involved.

He added: “I would like to thank the security firm for the professional way they went about their work and for their good communication.

“It’s become clear we now need regular enforcement to be undertaken at the car terrace and the council will be looking into ways in which to improve the situation over the coming weeks.

Huttoft Car Terrace is one of few spots in Lincolnshire where cars can park for free and enjoy the sea - with Coun Matthews describing it as an ‘fantastic asset’ to the area.