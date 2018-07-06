Partially sighted trio’s aim for national finals

A newly formed trio who are competing together for the first time are hoping to make the finals of the blind and partially-sighted national bowling league.

The Lincolnshire Bombers Bowling Team - made up of Cyril Hellewell, (52), from Mablethorpe, Belinda Barker, (46), from Alford and Nigel Limb, (53), from Sutton on Sea have all joined together and become friends through a shared loved of bowling.

Mr Hellewell, who lost his sight 22 years ago through ill health, started bowling three and half years ago and his wish to form a bowling team to play and compete nationally has now become a reality after meeting Ms Barker and Mr Limb.

He told the Leader: “It is very hard losing your sight when you were able to see before, but we don’t want it to define us.

“Life doesn’t stop and we want to make the very best of our situation and it’s great to now be part of a national competition as a team for the first time.”

The trio have received some fantastic support from the volunteers of the Lincoln and Lindsey Blind Society, who oversee their games and keep score.

Ms Barker, who is partially sighted due to cancer, and Mr Limb who is partially sighted following an accident where he sustained a brain injury, both love the game and try not to take the competition too seriously, with all three of them enjoying each game as it comes.

They all meet once every two weeks to play competition games and their scores are then sent off to the national league for analysis and final placing. With the team being half way through the league already, they stand a good chance of making the national finals in Wigan in October.

But in order to continue going, they need some extra support. If you are interested in making a donation, please email: miamace66@gmail.com.