Pauline hangs up her apron at the Lincolnshire Wolds Railway

A long-serving volunteer at the Lincolnshire Wolds Railway has served her last customer at the popular Steaming Kettle Buffet after she bowed out as manager last month.

Pauline Neal has been a volunteer at the heritage steam line for the past 21 years and has been running the buffet at Ludborough station since 2009.

Pauline said: “When I joined we had just four small tables and served hot and cold drinks and snacks.

“We now have two buffet carriages with seating for over 70 people and full access for the disabled.

“We have built a reputation which reflects the era that the railway harks back to, with our home-made cakes and sandwiches and the famous ‘Ludborough Bacon Butties’, which are extremely popular with customers.

“We have also been awarded a five star hygiene rating and get excellent reports from Visit England”.

“Of course, none of this could have been achieved without the rest of the team who come along on running days to prepare the food, deal with orders, do the washing up and the cleaning.

“We all support one another, which is important on days when it’s really busy and there is great camaraderie which has helped to make the Steaming Kettle Buffet what it is today”.

Pauline may have hung up her apron but she still has plenty on her plate with the other responsibilities she has at the LWR as Company Secretary and Director and Membership Secretary of the Lincolnshire Wolds Railway Society.

•For more information, visit www.lincolnshirewoldsrailway.co.uk or call 01507 363881.