Pay tribute to a loved one this Christmas

People are being invited to remember their loved ones with messages on special memorial Christmas trees at Lincolnshire Co-op funeral homes.

From now, until Friday, December 22, people can write personalised tributes to family and friends they’ve lost and place them on the trees.

You can do this at any of the 22 funeral homes, run by the Lincolnshire Co-op. The nearest ones are in: Louth, Alford and Mablethorpe.

Head of Funerals, David Dernley said: “Christmas can be an especially tough time for those who’ve lost family members and friends.

“Lots of people found some comfort from writing and displaying their messages on our memorial Christmas trees last year, and we hope that many more will this December.”

The trees are in all their funeral homes, and anyone is welcome to visit and write a message during their normal opening hours.

Mr Dernley added: “Our professional funeral colleagues are always on hand to help, whether someone needs advice on their arrangements, or simply a meaningful chat over a cup of tea.”