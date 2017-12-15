Pedigree cow sold for good causes in Louth farmer’s memory

A cow belonging to a Louth farmer, who died last month from oesophageal cancer, has sold for more than £1,700 in support of two good causes.

The pedigree Limousin cow, named ‘Miss Denby’, belonged to Martin Briggs, a dedicated farmer who lived in Louth all his life, before sadly passing away on November 20.

Martin, who worked on and off at Louth Cattle Market throughout his life and was referred to as ‘part of the furniture’- was diagnosed with oesophageal cancer in May 2016.

He sadly died just 18 months later at the age of 57, leaving behind his wife Shirley, his two daughters, Claire and Heather, and his granddaughter Sophia.

His family decided to sell ‘Miss Denby’ at Louth Cattle Market at the end of November, raising funds to be divided between an oesophageal cancer research charity and the Lincolnshire Rural Support Network (LRSN).

In total, £1,720 was raised through the sale of the cow to Marcus Motley, who sadly lost his own father to the disease.

A further £800, raised at Martin’s funeral last week, will be donated to the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance.

Martin’s daughter Claire, told the Leader: “My dad was very involved and passionate about the Louth Livestock Market and its community.

“Throughout this illness, my dad fought a brave and determined battle.

“He never gave up hope and chose to live life exactly as it was and with his usual sense of humour. He was a genuine lovable, kind, sensitive, witty and cheeky man.

Claire added: “Dad chose LRSN as it’s the Livestock Market’s chosen charity, and that do some brilliant work for farmers just like my father.

“The oesophageal cancer charity is so that we can do a little bit to help to diagnose this horrible disease sooner, so they have a better chance of beating it. Unfortunately, my dad’s was found too late.”