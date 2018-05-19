Penguinpig is back on stage in Louth

Barmpot Theatre is bringing back Penguinpig this half-term to Louth Riverhead Theatre on Thursday, May 31 at 11am and 2pm.

Penguinpig is a fun-filled show about internet safety, based on the best-selling picture book by author and teacher Stuart Spendlow, illustrated by Amy Bradley.

Told with beautiful puppetry, catchy songs and accompanied by an original music score, Penguinpig is a magical, theatrical experience for 3-8 year olds and their families.

Tickets for Penguinpig can be booked by calling on: 01507 600350, or online via: louthriverheadtheatre.com.

Penguinpig on stage was developed with support from Little Angel Theatre, Magna Vitae the eCadets and with public funding from Arts Council England, East Lindsey District Council and Northumberland County Council, and dramaturgy by Mike Kenny.