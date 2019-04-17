88-mile trek to Mablethorpe to raise funds for charity

A team of walkers, including a stroke survivor, will start their journey from Nottingham to Mablethorpe today (Wednesday, April 17) in aid of the Stroke Association.

Team 88 is the brainchild of Roy Bond, a magician from Nottingham, who aims to raise £4,000 for the Stroke Association by walking with fellow team members.

Roy grew up on the East Coast but his life changed forever when he was just six years old after his mother had a stroke which left her with epilepsy, memory loss and paralysis.

Returning to Nottingham at the age of 12 Roy and his mum moved in to supervised accommodation where he learned to care for her and she learned to live independently.

Roy said: “I wish I had had the support as a child that is available now, and I hope by undertaking this challenge it will help raise awareness for carers, and maybe help someone cope with the aftermath of such a life changing medical condition.”

Team 88 will be walking the 88 miles from Nottingham City Centre to Mablethorpe - finishing the challenge at The Dunes Complex on Friday, April 19.

Roy will be joined on the walk by Adam Hayes, who was just 29 when he had a stroke.

He said: “I hope by sharing my story and continuing with my fundraising efforts I can help raise awareness to others how long and lonely the journey to recovery can be.”

Roy and Adam will also be joined by Ian Stoddart, Craig Land and Debbie Prince.

Debbie, who is based on the East Coast, said: “I thought I would be a good addition to the group and rest assured I will be along the way!”

Deborah Labbate, Samantha Woodward, Sharon MacInnes, Sharon Moir and Cathy Stoddart will also be joining the walkers on the final leg of their challenge.

• To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Team88-Nottingham-EastCoast-Walk

• To follow their journey, search for Trek To The Coast on Facebook and Twitter.