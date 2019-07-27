A blooming great tea party in Goulceby!

A Goulceby couple will be opening up their garden next month to host a ‘Blooming Great Tea Party’ in aid of Marie Curie.

Maggie and Roger Lindley will open up their garden at their bungalow, ‘Which Way’ in Ford Lane, between 2pm and 5pm on Sunday August 11 for the annual fundraising event.

On the day there will be live music, raffle, tombola, games, drinks and cakes.

There is no entry fee, but all donations will be gratefully accepted on behalf of Marie Curie.

There will, however, be an informal cake bake competition, which costs £2 to enter. All entries must be brought to the garden by 1.30pm on the day, and anyone who wishes to take part is asked to call 01507 343007 in advance. All cakes will then be donated to the tea party.

Maggie and Roger have hosted this event every summer for the last three years, raising more than £2,500 in the process.