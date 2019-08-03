A blooming great tea party in Goulceby!

Goulceby couple, Maggie and Roger Lindley, will open their garden next weekend to host a ‘Blooming Great Tea Party’.

The couple’s bungalow, ‘Which Way’ in Ford Lane, will be open between 2pm and 5pm on Sunday August 11 for the annual fundraising event.

There will be live music, a raffle, tombola, games, drinks and cakes. All donations will be gratefully accepted on behalf of Marie Curie.

There will, however, be an informal cake bake competition, which costs £2 to enter.

All entries must be brought to the garden by 1.30pm on the day.

Anyone who wishes to take part is asked to call 01507 343007 in advance.

All cakes will then be donated to the tea party.

There is also a ‘bidding box’ for a number of high quality prizes, including a pair of tickets to the British Superbike Championship at Cadwell Park, a day use of a beach hut in Sandilands, a foot massager, and several beautiful hand-crafted ornaments.

Go along to their front porch at any time between now and 4pm on August 11 to make a bid, or call 01507 343007 in advance.

The Lindley family have held this event for the last three years, raising over £2,500 so far.