A jam-packed week to support dementia charities

A walk of more than two miles, the Big Game 2019, along with cooking and fun sports and friendship sessions will mark this year’s Dementia Action Week across East Lindsey.

Supported by the community arm of the Magna Vitae Trust for Leisure and Culture, events will be held throughout the national week.

• This starts on Sunday May 19, with the Louth Rotary Memory Walk for local dementia charities.

The 2.5 mile through Louth will start from the Hallington end of Hubbard’s Hills with registration at 1.30pm for a 2pm start.

Coffee and cake will be available at the end, at the Meridian Leisure Centre, with no charge for the afternoon but suggested donations of £5 for adults and £2 for children. For more information you can email louthrotary@gmail.com

• Monday’s ‘The Big Game’ Dementia Friendly Sports Day kicks off at Meridian Leisure Centre at 1pm with fun old-fashioned sports day games until 4pm. There are trophies, medals, certificates and prizes for all. (Pick up tomorrow’s Louth Leader (May 15) for further details).

• The Magna Vitae team travels to Spilsby on Tuesday for a ‘Still Me’ cooking session with MV nutrition consultant Marko Humphrey at the Methodist Church Meeting Point from 2pm until 3.30pm. On the same day, a Dementia Friends session will be held at Meridian Leisure Centre at 2pm.

• On Wednesday, in partnership with Louth Rotary Club there will be an awareness stall at Louth Market with another Still Me session – this time New Age Kurling and Boccia, at Marisco Mablethorpe between 10am and 11.30am. Bingo will be held at Louth’s Trinity Centre Dementia Café from 2pm until 3.30pm.

• Skegness’ Barratt Court will be visited on the Thursday with ‘Still Me’ dancing and seated exercise from 10.30am until 11.30am, and Dementia Friends from 12.30pm until 2pm.

• The week will be rounded off with another Louth market stall on the Friday.

For more information on any of the above please email Tracey Wilkinson on tracey.wilkinson@mvtlc.org or call 01507 681816.