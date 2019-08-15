A-Levels: Celebration at King Edward VI Grammar School, Louth

Students at KEVIGS celebrated this year with a third of students achieving an A* or A grade, beating the national figure by a significant margin: over two thirds of the year achieved an A*-B grade in all of their subjects.

As a consequence large numbers of students achieved their first choice university places at Oxford, Cambridge, Medical and Veterinary college as well as the Russell Group Universities like Durham, Imperial College and University College London.

Headmaster James Lascelles said: “Our staff are experts in their subjects and many are examiners; researchers and authors in their subjects.

“This passion means they are very well placed to support all students regardless of ability.”

Director of Sixth Form, Michael Aicken, said “This was a really friendly, focused and supportive year group and their success is well deserved.

“We wish them all the best with their future studies and careers.”

• See next week’s Louth Leader for the full story and pictures