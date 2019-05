Felix, from Romania, has joined the team at the award- winning ‘The Butterfly Effect salon in Brackenborough Road, Louth.

Felix, pictured with Naomi Brooker from Little Duckling Pre-School, is a specialist in reflexology and massage therapy, and is available at the salon on Wednesdays from 10am until late evening.

Felix offers home visits and residential visits, and works in partnership with Little Ducklings Pre-Schools as a reflexologist.

Search for Re-Felix’ology on Facebook for more details.