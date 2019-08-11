Age UK Lindsey seeks trustees

One of Lincolnshire’s leading charities, Age UK Lindsey, is urging people to come forward and support its growing work with, and for, older people across the county.

With ambitious multi-million pound plans to redevelop its headquarters – creating apartments for older people, social areas and a business hub – the charity wishes to encourage more trustees onto its board.

Age UK Lindsey is an independent charity covering a huge swathe of Lincolnshire – with its services extending across East and West Lindsey and North Lincolnshire.

Together, these areas are home to almost 100,000 people over the age of 65 – a figure that is set to increase by over one third by 2039.

To meet the growing need for its services, the charity is now looking to attract people, especially from a professional arena, to become trustees.

Chief executive officer Andrew Storer said: “People living longer is cause for celebration, but it brings with it challenges and those challenges, I am afraid to say, are no longer being met by funding from central Government.

“As a result, the services being delivered by charities such as ours are becoming increasingly important. To continue our delivery of such services, we need to look forward with a body of supporters and trustees who can support us as we progress.”

Andrew is particularly keen to attract people with finance, health and safety, or project management skills – possibly from a regional or local company that wants to release an employee for six meetings a year as part of its community CSR work.

His call has been supported by present trustee, Claire Parker, a partner at Wilkin Chapman solicitors and head of the firm’s Wolds offices.

Claire said: “There is little doubt that to be successful in business, an organisation must look to play a part in its community – by doing so it is more likely to attract and retain the best local people, as well as gaining a reputation locally.”

She added: “Age UK Lindsey offers vital services that we may all need in the future and it is sometimes easy to forget that.”

• To enquire about becoming a trustee, contact Andrew directly on 01507 524242.