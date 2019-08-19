Air cadets get taste of the high life in traning

Air Cadets from Louth and Mablethorpe have taken to the air at RAF Cranwell.

As part of their training, cadets visited 7 Air Experience Flight and took to the air in the Grob Tutor aircraft.

Cadet Ethan Mason in the cockpit of the Grob Tutor aircraft, taken on his'phone while airborne EMN-190813-093855001

Unfortunately, the weather was not good enough to fly aerobatic manoeuvres, but the cadets managed to fly in the circuit to experience take off and landings.

For youngsters aged 12 (in Year 8 at school) to 18 wishing to join, the local ATC Squadron meets at Birch Road in Louth on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7pm to 9.15pm

For further information on what the air cadets has to offer, email oc.1228@aircadets.org or call 07960 218177