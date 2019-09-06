Alan gears up to cycle 200 miles in just one day!

A Louth accountant will take on a mammoth challenge of cycling 200 miles in just one day, in aid of the Alzheimer’s Society charity.

Alan Nesbitt, a Forrester Boyd partner who is based at the company’s Eastgate branch, will take on the challenge on Sunday (September 8), cycling the gigantic route which will take him on a loop out from Lincolnshire and into Yorkshire, as far away as Pocklington and Castleford.

Alan Nesbitt in training ahead of his colossal challenge at the weekend.

Alan said: “Four years ago today, and against my better judgement, I took part in my first ever 100 mile ride as part of Forrester Boyd’s 80th anniversary celebrations.

“My reservations stemmed partly from the fact that when I was asked to participate I didn’t own a bike, and partly because the idea of cycling 100 miles in a week, let alone a day, seemed like folly.

“At the time I had serious doubts about my ability to get to the finish line. Rather than sit down and worry I designed a training plan, pretty much stuck to it and managed to make it all the way to the final destination.

“At the time I drew analogies with business which I think still hold true – the importance of setting challenging targets, sitting back to plan how you can achieve them and then putting the plan into action (with necessary review and revisions along the way).

“In the four years since that first big ride, I have witnessed the ravaging effects of Alzheimer’s disease on a family member. Anyone who has experience of this awful illness will need no telling that it is not only distressing for the sufferer but also for all those around them.”

Alan added: “I would now like to play my own small part in trying to help people who are already suffering and to prevent any more than necessary falling ill in the future.”

Alan has been asking as many people as possible to sponsor him – and more than £800 had already been raised at the time of going to press.

Alan added: “This is not an official Forrester Boyd event, but I am going to abuse my position as a partner to raise awareness of my fundraising efforts and ask anyone reading this to give as generously as they are able. Massive thanks to anyone who is able to help.”

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/alan-nesbitt2 to find out more about Alan’s challenge, view his cycling route map, and make a donation to the Alzheimer’s Society.