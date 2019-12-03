Alford Masons on the ball with £500 donation

Alford’s Hamilton Masonic Lodge have made a very generous donation of £500 to Alford Town Football Club.

The gift was formally presented on Saturday at the Alford Town Promotions Christmas Spectacular event.

Alford Town FC have ambitions to widen its offer of footballing opportunities across all age groups.

Among other things this money will help keep costs down for players and make an important contribution to the funds the club are trying to raise to improve the drainage on their pitches.

The club was absolutely delighted to receive the cheque and is very grateful to Alford Masons.