Ascend Climbing Gym raises cash for children’s hospital

Louth’s bouldering centre has raised an incredible £1,000 for a children’s hospital that helped save their son’s life.

Darren and Heather Thompson (pictured right with Dougie) who own the Ascend Climbing Gym in North Holme Road, raised the cash by holding a special raffle over the Christmas period.

The festive funds will go to Sheffield Children’s Hospital, which has provided crucial medical care to Darren and Heather’s baby son, Dougie, since he was born last autumn.

Heather said that Ascend Climbing Gym is grateful to the ‘extremely generous’ local friends, family and businesses who donated raffle prizes.

These include the Strength & Performance gym, Magna Vitae Trust, Elysium Beauty Salon, Graham and Auriole Burrell, KRN House & Garden Plants, Blocktails, Darcey’s Candles by Aiden, J.E. Inflatables, the King’s Head, Faulkners electronics, Pin Gin, Morrisons, T&M Designs (Ceejay Liles), Louise Law, Mags Hutchinson, Kevin Wright, Woody’s Winners toy shop (Kevin Woodthorpe). Ascend also donated some climbing-related prizes.

Heather said: “We will continue to have a donation pot for Sheffield Children’s Hospital as well as the Sick Children’s Trust, which accommodates parents of sick children for free at the hospitals.”

