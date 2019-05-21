Assistant coroner for Lincolnshire, Richard Marshall, announces retirement

The assistant Coroner for Lincolnshire, Richard Marshall, has announced his retirement after 25 years in the role.

Mr Marshall was appointed in April 1994 and presided over inquests across the county for a quarter of a century.

His last inquest was the case of Billingborough Royal Marine James Holloway, 25, who shot himself while on duty on a Royal Navy supply ship in Dubai.

At the conclusion of the inquest last week Mr Marshall announced his retirement.

Mr Marshall said the tragedy was sadly typical of many of the cases he had covered and expressed his condolences, “as always,” to Mr Holloway’s family.

Just last month Mr Marshall recorded a verdict of accidental death on Lincoln schoolboy William Coy, 6, who died after falling from his bedroom window.

And in March this year Mr Marshall ruled that wheelchair bound pensioner Richard Jackson, 64, had died from inhalation of fumes at his home in Quadring Eaudyke.

Mr Marshall also worked as a long serving solicitor and was a familiar face at Lincoln Magistrates Court.

Coroners for the county are appointed by Lincolnshire County Council.

Lincolnshire Coroner Area covers a population of over 700,000 people in Lincoln, Gainsborough, Caistor, Louth, Horncastle, Skegness, Sleaford, Grantham, Stamford, Bourne, Long Sutton, Spalding and Boston.