Audition time for Louth Playgoers

Louth Riverhead Theatre has two auditions coming up for future productions.

Next Tuesday, November 19, at 7.30pm there are auditions for The Government Inspector.

Set in a remote town in Russia, cut off from any government interference in St Petersburg, corruption is rife.

But then people get news of a government inspector on his way to town – and the mayhem begins.

Cast requirements are for 10 male and five female roles, although several could be male or female.

Performance dates are Monday, April 6, to Saturday, April 11, 2020.

On Sunday, November 24, there are auditions for the musical Oliver!

This well known musical based on Charles Dickens’ novel is full of fun, featuring memorable songs and heartwarming moments

Cast requirements are six male principals, five female principals, two child principals and many adult chorus roles, including singing solos.

Children aged seven to 16 are invited to audition to play the orphans and Fagin’s gang.

Auditions for the children start at 9.30am; register at 9.15am.

Adult auditions start at 2pm.

Rehearsals will start in the week beginning January 20, 2020, and the show will run from May 12 to May 23, 2020.

Auditions are open and anyone is welcome to attend.

For more information on the shows or to look at audition pieces (which are being updated all the time) visit louthriverheadtheatre.com/auditions.