Autumn Fest set to bring family fun

A family fun day with a woodland theme is on offer at Baumber’s Stourton Estates this month.

Autumn Fest will take place on Saturday, September 14, from 10am to 4pm.

Go along and celebrate the changing of the season with a festival bringing talented artists and live music throughout the day, plus woodland craft, deer safaris, machinery demonstrations, animal experiences, crafts, retail therapy and a delicious range of food.

The event is set in the beautiful arboretum overlooking the deer park.

Entry is £5 per car and is payable on the gate.

In the evening, in a separate ticketed event, Elliott Morris will be in concert, with support from Itchy Fingers and The Rye Sisters, from 7pm.

Tickets cost £12 and £6 (for under 16s) and are available from www.stourtonestates.co.uk