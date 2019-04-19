Bells ring out in North Somercotes in support of Notre Dame Cathedral blaze

Bell ringers from two churches in the Louth area joined together yesterday (Thursday) in solidarity with Notre Dame Cathedral after it suffered a catastrophic fire on Monday evening.

Three bell ringers from North Somercotes Church and three from Marsh Chapel church rang the bells at North Somercotes Church for seven minutes on Maundy Thursday at 2.30pm and 7pm.

The arrangements were made in answer to an appeal for solidarity by the Archbishops of Canterbury and York and the Prime Minister Theresa May.

The three North Somercotes ringers were Jeanette Keddington, Trevor Stones and Sonia Berry.

• The ringers meet every Tuesday evening for practice.