Beloved Louth therapy dog ‘Angus’ has died

One of Louth’s favourite therapy dogs sadly died last week - and his owner is asking for more volunteers to come forward with their dogs to continue his good work.

Angus, owned by Mandy Stephenson, was a regular guest at Louth Library, The Wolds Care Centre, Getaway Interskill, Lacey Gardens Junior Academy, and many other places in order to provide comfort, and help raise confidence, for those who need it.

He was also a regular at Crufts, as part of his role with Therapy Dogs Nationwide.

Mandy said: “We have other dogs and volunteers in Louth, so hopefully we can carry out the great volunteering we do.

“It would be great to recruit more volunteers and lovely dogs so we can have a dog in every school, nursing home, hospital, library, and Sense that would like one.”

Call 07549 216791 for more information and get involved.