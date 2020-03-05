Bin collection dates to change as £3.5m fleet hits the road

Bin collections will change for the majority of East Lindsey households next month, as a new £3.5m refuse and recycling fleet hits the road.

The current routes used to collect refuse and recycling (black and grey bins) were introduced in 2013, and due to the increasing number of properties, the collection arrangements required revision to ensure that the service runs efficiently.

Affected residents will receive a letter with their new collection calendar. The small number of properties that are not affected will not receive a letter.

The new schedule means some people will receive collections closer together and some further apart. Residents are asked to continue to present their bins for 5.30am on their scheduled collection day as the time their bins are collected may also change.

East Lindsey District Council’s new refuse and recycling fleet will hit the streets next month.

The 20 new vehicles have cost £3.5 million, and will replace ELDC’s existing fleet which has covered three million miles since 2013 - equivalent to driving around the Earth around 520 times!

The new vehicles are slightly smaller and have a narrower body to help with negotiating the streets and country roads. Each new vehicle will produce less CO2 than the current vehicles.

ELDC’s Portfolio Holder for Operational Services, Coun Martin Foster, said: “The collection round changes will help to keep the service running effectively and much more efficiently.

“We are aware some householders will be more affected than others, but we are asking residents to manage their waste as best as possible for their situation.

“We are looking forward to rolling out the new fleet, helping towards a cleaner environment with fewer emissions”.

• For more information visit www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/wastechanges.