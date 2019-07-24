Bin collections rescheduled for St Bernard’s Avenue, in Louth

East Lindsey District Council has put arrangements in place to return to St Bernard’s Avenue, in Louth, tomorrow (Thursday) to attempt to empty bins which were missed on Monday morning.

The Council’s Waste Services Manager, Nick Davis, said: “We are aware of the roadworks on St Bernard’s Avenue and our teams did collect the bins presented at 5.30am on Monday morning.

“We always ask residents to have their bins out for this time to ensure that if an early collection is taking place bins are not missed.

“Whilst we have had no reports of missed bins on St Bernard’s Avenue we have arranged for a crew to attend again on Thursday, July 25 at 5.30am and, subject to being granted access to the closed section of the road, any bins presented for collection will be emptied.”