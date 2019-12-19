Blind photographer’s snap to feature on national calendar

A visually-impaired photographer from Sutton on Sea will have one of his pictures featured in the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB)’s official calendar next year.

Nigel Limb, who was left comatose for 11 days and partially blind after a speed racing accident four years ago, sent in a photo of the Waltzer fairground ride at Boston’s May Fair to the charity - and he was selected as one of the lucky individuals whose photograph will feature in the 2020 calendar.

Nigel Limb's photograph of a fairground ride will feature in next year's calendar.

Nigel - who, thanks to his father, has had a keen interest in photography since he was five years old - said it was ‘absolutely one of his proudest moments’ to find out his picture had been selected for the calendar, where his photograph will represent ‘June’.

Unfortunately, the calendar is not on general sale, as it is only available to official supporters of the RNIB.

Visit www.rnib.org.uk for further information about the charity.