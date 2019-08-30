Blowing their own trumpet at Alford open day

Alford Silver Band’s recent open day in the town’s Corn Exchange generated a lot of interest.

The idea to invite people in to see what went on behind the scenes was the idea of musical director Josh Wilkinson - and he was delighted with the response.

3-year-old Ted Tuplin tested his blow on one of the band's training aids

He said: “We had a good flow through of people.

“Many tried the instruments for themselves, whilst others were happy just to chat to the musicians or listen to the band.

“A lot of people enjoyed the coffee and cake that we had on sale to raise funds for the band too.”

Not everyone who went was local to the area. Many holidaymakers also called in, intrigued by what was going on.

Band members took to the street to drum up trade

Josh continued: “We hope that we raised an awareness not just of Alford Silver Band and the work we do in the community, but also of brass bands and brass band music in general.

“A lot of people still associate brass bands with military marches, but we play a wide genre of music, and increasingly arrangements of songs that are current hits that will appeal to a younger audience.

“Many of the holidaymakers come to this area regularly and it is nice that they wanted to take away details of our engagements so they can try to catch a concert next time they are here.”

During the day, short concerts were given by the band, and also by its training ensemble, Brass Tracks, impressing those in the hall with their high standard of playing.

Attendees also enjoyed trying to guess the weight of the tuba that was on display, with a prize being offered to the person whose guess was the nearest to the answer.

Josh added: “What was encouraging was to have people of such a wide age range come to the Open Day.”

It was such a success holding a similar event during 2020 is being considered.

More details about the band can be found at www. alfordsilverband.co.uk or call 01507 466330.