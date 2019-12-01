Book signing to mark hospice 40th anniversary

A book signing this week will help St Andrew’s Hospice mark four decades of caring.

The event will be held at the St Andrew’s Hospice Hub at the Peaks Lane site in Grimsby on Tuesday, December 3, from 3.30pm to 4pm.

The hospice’s 40th anniversary book will be available for purchase, which members of the public can get signed by local actress and voice-over artist, Julie Peasgood.

Born in Cleethorpes, Julie grew up in Grimsby and is one of the ambassadors at St Andrew’s Hospice.

She is best known for her role as Fran Parman in the television soap Brookside.

She has also voiced hundreds of television and radio commercials; one that some may remember is the 1990s Birds Eye frozen peas advert.

Julie and her family have experienced the care provided at St Andrew’s Hospice, when her father received care from the team there many years ago.

Julie said: “ I would personally like to encourage people to support the hospice and pick up a copy of this book, so all families can benefit from the comfort and care that my family received at such a difficult time.”

The 40th Anniversary book is a celebration of the history of St Andrew’s Hospice and the town of Great Grimsby.

This includes the national and international events which influenced the town and the world between 1979-2019.

The book brings four decades of memories alive through social history, giving everyone the opportunity to reminisce and reflect on the past 40 years.

All profits from the book will contribute to the work of St Andrew’s Hospice, which incorporates Andy’s Children’s Hospice.

For more information on the St Andrew’s Hospice 40th Anniversary book, visit: www.standrewshospice.com/st-andrews/about-us/40th-anniversary-scrapbook/