Boost for hockey club’s AstroTurf pitch bid

Louth Hockey Club has received a boost to its fundraising for a new AstroTurf pitch for the town from local multi-millionaire entrepreneur, David Ross.

Grimsby-born Mr Ross, who is most famous for founding the Carphone Warehouse, supports community projects around the UK, has donated £250 towards the fund.

A recent training session at Louth Hockey Club

A spokesman for the David Ross Foundation said: “We are delighted to be supporting Louth Hockey Club and encouraging children to be engaged in sport with all the benefits that teamwork and exercise bring.”

Mr Ross also runs the David Ross Education Trust, which runs schools in the Grimsby and broader Lincolnshire area.

The cheque was presented at the club’s training session last Monday evening, which is attended by over 50 juniors aged six to 13. The club itself has over 150 members, and supports four senior teams and two junior teams.

Louth Hockey Club has been working hard over the last two years to secure funding for a new AstroTurf pitch for the town, to replace the 22 year old surface at the London Road Pavilion. The pitch is currently used seven days a week by football and hockey.

A recent training session at Louth Hockey Club

East Lindsey District Council has committed to support the project, which will cost £200,000 to replace the artificial surface.

The hockey club itself has pledged £60,000 towards the replacement – and is still fundraising.

For more information on Louth Hockey Club, visit its Facebook page or www.louthhockeyclub.co.uk