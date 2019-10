A fundraising fish supper at Binbrook later this month will be raising money for the RNLI.

As well as tasty fish and chips, there will be the opportunity to enjoy sea shanties from Caistorways, wandering minstrel Ellie Robey, a quiz and more.

There will also be an RNLI stall.

The event will be held in the village hall on Saturday, October 19, from 7pm.

Tickets £7.50 from 01472 851076 or 07748 473740.