Breathing new life into Mablethorpe Boat Shed

Mablethorpe Boat Shed is set to undergo a number of major works after ELDC succeeded in securing funding for the project through Ørsted’s East Coast Community Fund.

East Lindsey District Council has secured £17,986 towards the £23,984 renovation project which will see a number of improvements and crucial repairs made.

Development work includes new windows, extensive brickwork repair, a new boiler system and decoration throughout, which will be undertaken to bring the building back into use to benefit the community once again.

Once the works have been completed, the Boat Shed will become a community hub; serving as a meeting space for local groups and hosting a range of training and leisure facilities.

A new Men’s Shed will be established at the Boat Shed, providing men of all ages with a place learn new skills, relax and form new friendships.

Assistant Director for Property, Business and Growth, Neil Cucksey, said: “We’re delighted to have secured this funding to ensure improvements to the Boat Shed. By undertaking these works we’re safeguarding the future of the Boat Shed and ensuring that it will benefit the people of Mablethorpe for years to come.

“There has been a lot of local support for this project and we want to repay that by helping to establish the Boat Shed as a real asset for the community.

“I’d also like to pass on our thanks to Ørsted’s East Coast Community Fund for agreeing to help fund the project.”

Adrian Benjamin, chair-man of the Boatshed Charity - which used to manage the building but now occupies the Coastal Centre next door - said the development was ‘excellent’ news for the town.

Adrian said: “I wholeheartedly welcome ELDC’s move in successfully obtaining the grant to restore it. Previously, both the town and district councils felt it would have to be sold off or demolished.

“I, along with others, have been making representations urging that it should be both saved as part of Mablethorpe’s heritage and dedicated for use by the community. “The Boatshed Charity will be co-operating fully with the District Authority in making sure we can in this way capitalise on the funding that has been secured for our resort.”