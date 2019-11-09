Brilliant Barbara from Louth beats ‘London to Paris’ challenge!

Louth woman Barbara Collins has completed her epic 260 mile bike ride from London to Paris, as part of a team raising money for three important women’s cancer charities.

Barbara took part in the ‘Women V Cancer’ bike ride over the course of three days alongside 60 other women, cycling through the rolling English countryside and the breathtaking scenery of Northern France, ending with a spectacular finish at the Eiffel Tower.

Barbara had set a personal fundraising target of £1,650, but in the end she managed to raise an incredible £2,300!

Altogether, the group managed to raise £132,000, with all the funds going to Breast Cancer Care, Ovarian Cancer Action, and Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust.

Speaking of the moment she approached the end of her journey, Barbara said: “We cycled down an enormous hill with a massive tree on the left, and hiding behind it was the Eiffel Tower.

“I felt the biggest sob creeping into my throat. I was determined not to cry because I was wearing contact lenses.

“I felt so emotional, I couldn’t believe it. I felt invigorated, fresh and bursting with energy, considering the shortage of sleep.

“I had no aches or pains, I felt great and elated.”

Barbara enjoyed the challenge so much that she has already registered for her next big task - cycling from Vietnam to Cambodia, which she will tackle next November.

Barbara said: “This time I have been able to choose my own charity and I have opted for Crohn’s and Colitis UK as my eldest son was diagnosed with Ulcerative Colitis around six years ago

“So far, I have arranged some bucket collections in Morrisons in the New Year.”

Barbara has already set up an online fundraising page for this next big challenge.

Click here to find out more and donate.