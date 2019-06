The magnificent Brown’s Panorama will be open for viewing from this week on Wednesdays and Fridays (10.30am to 12 noon) throughout the summer at The Sessions House in Eastgate, Louth.

Experts will be on hand to answer any questions visitors may have about the paintings.

Brown’s Panorama is a bird’s eye view of Louth and the surrounding area, painted from the top of St. James’ Church in 1844.

It is advisable to call 01507 355895 in advance to confirm your visit to the Panorama.