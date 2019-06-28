Caistor gardens open for Red Cross charity

Caistor residents will be throwing open their garden gates to the public this coming weekend.

This year, there will 19 gardens - of all shapes and sizes - to admire.

Some of the gardens will also be offering refreshments and some will have plants for sale.

This year, instead of the usual scarecrow trail, there will be a new competition.

Visitors to the gardens need to find the name of a well-known flower in the ‘Flower Trail’.

There are prizes up for grabs too; first prize £25, second £15 and third £10.

The event runs from noon to 5pm on Saturday, June 29, and Sunday, June 30.

Combined admission is £5, with accompanied children free of charge.

Information and tickets will be available from Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, in Plough Hill, from 11am each day.