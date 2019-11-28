Can you find the naughty elf in Louth?

Three dozen naughty elves are on the loose around town - but can Louth’s youngsters help Father Christmas to find them?

The 36 elves are running rampage around Louth, but are likely to be found hiding away in the town’s shops.

The ringleader is Bo Jingles, pictured in the shiny outfit. If any child spots him, they must tell the shop keeper to claim a reward.

However, it’s worth bearing in mind that Bo Jingles is a rather sneaky character, and he is likely to move around from shop to shop!

The elves will be on the loose around Louth from tomorrow (Friday November 29) until Christmas Eve.

Anyone who wants more information can contact Dawn Jackman on 07712 204146.