Can you provide Cromwell’s ‘forever home’?

Kathy’s Kat and Kitten Rescue, in Louth, is looking for families to provide loving foster homes to take on some of their residents.

Gemma Annetts, from the charity, said: “We are looking for a permanent foster home for 12-year-old Cromwell. Sadly Cromwell’s owner recently passed away.

“Due to Cromwell’s age we are looking to find a permanent foster home for him, so we will cover any age related veterinary fees.

“He is used to spending time outdoors, so would need to be able to have access to outside. He is a very sweet boy who loves a fuss.

“He is neutered, vaccinated, micro-chipped, fully up to date with his flea and worm treatments, and he has recently had a full dental and geriatric blood tests which show he is in very good health.

“Please note, you will have to live within a reasonable distance to Louth as Cromwell will have to attend our vets in Louth for any treatment.

“If you think you are able to offer Cromwell his forever foster home then please get in touch.”

Gemma added: “Cromwell is currently in the care of Kathy’s Kat & Kitten Rescue in Louth.

“We rescue and re-home cats within the local area, and all of our cats will leave us fully vaccinated, neutered (if old enough), micro-chipped, blood tested, and fully up to date with their flea and worm treatments.

“As well as Cromwell, we also have other cats and kittens in our care that are ready for adoption and in need of their forever homes.

“If you would like to offer Cromwell (or one of the many other cats and kittens in our care) a home, or if you would like more information about the work we do locally, then please call us on 07503 975873.”