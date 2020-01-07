Celebrating the New Year... 20 years on!

A nostalgic photo of three youngsters celebrating the Millennium in Louth has been ‘updated’ - twenty years later!

The top photo shows Lucy Young (7), George Young (5) and Charlie Young (2) alongside then-mayor David Skinner and current councillor George Horton, at the lighting of the Millennium Beacon at the Park Avenue football ground on the evening of December 31, 1999.

The new, recent photo shows Lucy - now Lucy Donkin - celebrating her wedding day alongside George and Charlie.

Lucy now works for Wellington College at Huili school along with her husband in Hangzhou, China.

Meanwhile, George is now a bricklayer living in Louth and working for Rodden and Cooper, while Charlie lives in Fulstow and works as a mechanical and electrical engineer for North Lincs Engineering.

Our thanks go to Vicki Head Photography for allowing publication of the wedding photo.

• Do you have any photos of your family or local community celebrating the new year ‘then and now’, in decades gone by? Email your photographs and description to james.silcocks@jpimedia.co.uk