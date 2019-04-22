Celebration at Tilletts Clothing

It was all smiles for staff at Tilletts Clothing earlier this month after the business won a top accolade - and made the final in three other award categories.

The award-winning family owned business, which has a shop in Louth, was awarded Best Overall Company at the Business Excellence Forum and Awards (BEF) 2019.

Tilletts Clothing also made it into the final in three other categories.

This is the third-year running that Tilletts Clothing have been recognised at the BEF conference.

In previous years, the business has been named Best Retailer and Best Marketing Campaign.

The Best Overall Company category is judged by solely on business merit, and Tilletts Clothing’s Director Nancy Tillett is rightly proud of their achievements.

Nancy said: “We are absolutely thrilled! To win three years in a row is incredible and so unexpected.

“It is because of the entire team’s hard work that we have achieved this amazing award.

“We cannot thank the team enough for their dedication to the company.”

The Chairman and Co Founder of ActionCoach UK - which hosts the BEF Conference - has also praised Tilletts Clothing after their recent success.

Ian Christelow said: “From the marketing to the customer service, the business is just fantastic.

“To be a finalist in so many categories is incredible, and the ladies are simply shining stars.”

• Tilletts Clothing’s Louth branch is located on Mercer Row.

The business also has a branch in Cleethorpes.

To find out more, visit.www.tillettsclothing.co.uk