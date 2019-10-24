Charity race night to help Charles Street renovations

A fundraising ‘race night’ will be held this Saturday evening (October 26) to raise money towards the renovation of the Charles Street Recreation Ground.

The race night will take place at the London Road Pavilion, from 7pm until 11pm, and the entrance fee is just £5 each, including a hot roll.

The chair of the Charles Street Community Project, Sarah Parkin, told the Leader: “The project aims to renovate the Charles Street Recreation Ground, replacing the old pavilion with a new community centre and opening up the gardens and pond area to groups such as Home-start Lincolnshire and the Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust for work with vulnerable groups and young people.

“The future of the site very much depends on this project being a success. I hope people will consider coming along.

“It will be a great night - there is a licensed bar, you can win a bottle of whiskey for £1 and it will be heaps of fun!”

The event is suitable for people over the age of 14 and tickets must be purchased in advance.

Call Sarah on 07845703542 to reserve your tickets.