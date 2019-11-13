Children’s singing workshop in Alford

The ‘In Harmony’ singing workshop for children aged between 7-14 will take place in Alford this weekend.

The three hour event promises to be a fun-filled session including musical games, activities, socialising and singing.

It will take place at the Alford Corn Exchange on Saturday (November 16) between 10am and 1pm.

The cost is £5 per child including a drink and snack on the day.

The event is being run by three qualified music teachers.

If you wish to attend, contact Rachel Jeffery by calling 07595 672455 by email inharmonycommittee@gmail.com.