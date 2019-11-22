Christmas Tree Festival returns to Louth!

Following the success of last year’s Louth Christmas Tree Festival, it will be returning to St James’ Church once again.

Last year, over 50 festive trees were created by local schools, groups and businesses which decorated the interior of the church.

Photographs from last year's Christmas Tree Festival in Louth.

A festival spokesman said: “We would like to make something even more wonderful this year. Not only as a fundraiser for St James’, but also to create a spectacular display in the run up to the festive season for everyone to enjoy. We are hoping to see more creative ideas like the ones displayed last year.”

Participating groups and businesses will be responsible for purchasing or making and decorating a Christmas tree in a style of their choice, which will be displayed in the church throughout the festival. They will then be required to remove their tree afterwards.

The organisers have decided to introduce a new category - Christmas Wreaths - which people can enter this year. The charge is just £10 for trees and £5 for wreaths.

The public will be invited to vote on the best tree and wreath, and prizes will be awarded to the winners.

Photographs from last year's Christmas Tree Festival in Louth.

There will be live music, a raffle, tombola and refreshments available throughout the festival, so go along and join in the fun – it’s free!

Setting up will take place on December 5 and the festival itself will run from December 6-8, followed by dismantling on December 9.

• Email Mary Haynes on maryhaynesms@gmail.com or email Kate Roberts on kate@roberts1.org to register your interest in taking part.

Photographs from last year's Christmas Tree Festival in Louth.