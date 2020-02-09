Colonnade plans to be revealed next week

Coastal residents are being invited to a drop-in event where plans for a major re-development of Sutton on Sea’s colonnade and the surrounding gardens will be unveiled to the public.

The event, organised by East Lindsey District Council in partnership with Community Lincs, follows on from the two consultation sessions that took place in 2019.

Residents, businesses and local groups will be able to view the plans and see how the community has helped shape the vision for the colonnade.

The feedback session will be facilitated by Community Lincs, with council officers and architects from CPMG also on hand to talk through the plans and how the updated Colonnade will enhance the surrounding area, including the Pleasure Gardens and the nearby paddling pool.

The event next Wednesday (February 12) is being hosted by the Bacchus Hotel and will be split into two sessions.

The morning will be a business breakfast (8.30am-9.30am), allowing local businesses to see the plans and gain an understanding of how the redevelopment will benefit the local economy.

The rest of the day (10am-6.30pm) will then be given over to a general community drop-in, where everyone is welcome to see the plans and share their views on the future of one of the area’s most valued, historical assets.

Following the event, the new designs will be shared via ELDC’s s website. Those unable to attend the feedback event and other interested parties will be able to share their views until February 29.

The feedback gathered will enable the district council and CPMG to finalise the design for the future of the area, which will then be the basis of any external funding bids required to help deliver the vision for the Colonnade and surrounding areas.

Coun Steve Kirk, Portfolio Holder for Coastal Economy at ELDC, said: “I’m pleased that we’re able to share these exciting plans for the Colonnade with the community in Sutton on Sea.

“We had some very useful feedback at our consultation sessions last year and all those comments have helped us and the architects to shape these plans. I’d like to encourage anyone with an interest in the future of the Colonnade area to come along.”

Mayor of Mablethorpe and Sutton on Sea, Coun Carl Tebbutt, added: “I am really pleased with the progress that ELDC has made with the plans for the redevelopment of the Colonnade area of the Sutton on Sea promenade.

“After receipt of initial negativity following the announcement that the ageing structure was beyond repair, things really seem to be moving on apace and I encourage all local residents to attend the drop-in session .

“The Town Council welcomes the development and investment into the parish and the opportunities the scheme may bring.”