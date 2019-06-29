Competition time: Lovely Louth 2019 is launched

The annual ‘Lovely Louth’ contest, organised by Louth Town Council, is back - and all entries must be in by July 5.

The contest is aimed at beautifying the town by encouraging floral and planting decorations of all kinds in the hope that it will enhance both local residents’ and visitors’ daily experiences while they enjoy the delights that Louth has to offer.

This year also sees the introduction of a new category to encourage young gardeners. The competition is free to enter.

Entry forms are available at www.louthtowncouncil.gov.uk/louth/announcing-the-lovely-louth-competition.

Alternatively, pick up an entry form from the town council’s offices at The Sessions House, Eastgate.

The closing date for entries is 12 noon on Friday July 5.