Concert in Alford boosts Poppy Appeal funds

An annual concert held in Alford has boosted the Poppy Appeal for the local Royal British Legion branch. .

For the second year running, Alford Silver Band and the Elizabethan Singers combined to boost the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal with a donation.

Alford’s two biggest musical organisations joined together to put on a Remembrance Concert in the town, once again filling St Wilfrid’s Church with an appreciative audience.

And after the deduction of expenses in staging the event, the band and the choir were able to donate £150 to the Poppy Appeal.

The two organisations have combined twice previously, including staging a Remembrance Concert last year to commemorate the centenary of the Armistice.

That concert proved so popular that the two ensembles decided to combine again to mark this year’s Remembrance.

“We all recognise the enormous sacrifice that the brave men and women of our armed forces have made, not only during the two world wars, but in other conflicts since,” commented Alford Silver Band’s musical director, Josh Wilkinson. “We jointly raised £100 for the Legion last year and are delighted that we have been able to increase that by 50% this year.”

The Elizabethan Singers’ director of music, Andrew Willoughby added, “We thoroughly enjoy working with Alford Silver Band. Both organisations share the same ethos of continual musical improvement and in entertaining our audiences. And it is important that we all remember those who gave their lives so that we have the freedom to do so.”

A cheque for £150 was presented to the Legion’s branch chairman, Ann Lincoln and secretary, John Johnson by officers of both musical organisations.

Gratefully receiving the cheque, Mr Johnson said that the boost would significantly help the work of the Legion.

“The Legion exists to provide financial, social and emotional support to members and veterans of the British armed forces,” he explained. “That is why the annual poppy appeal is so important to us. All donations are very welcome to assist with those aims.

“We are very grateful to both Alford Silver Band and the Elizabethan Singers for their support, and indeed for the support of everyone who attended the concert and made this donation possible.”