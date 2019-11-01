Contemporary artist to hold solo exhibition in Louth

Contemporary abstract artist Steve Gresham is the latest guest artist at the Old Coach House gallery in Aswell Street, Louth, with an exhibition titled ‘Landscape, Coast and Memory’ on display throughout November.

Steve’s abstract work records his wanderings on the coast close to Louth and in the far north-west of Scotland, and the memories, impressions and associations he has built up over many years.

After a career in teaching, he graduated in 2014 with a degree in Fine Art from the University of Nottingham, and now spends his time in his studio near Nottingham.

Chris Beasley, who runs the Old Coach House Antiques Centre and Gallery, told the Leader: “Steve’s work is intuitive and experimental.

“There is seldom a pre-determined outcome.

“Steve uses unconventional materials such as wood burner ash, talcum powder, roofing primer and various stains.

“He develops his work by using a range of techniques to produce powerful imagery based on his past experiences.

Steve’s exhibition runs from November 2 to November 30, and the gallery is open between 10am and 4.30pm, Mondays to Saturdays.